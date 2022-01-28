Yes, Pokémon Unite offers several free gifts just like other Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch. The catch is that you'll need to claim them before they expire, or they'll be gone for good. This especially applies to any free Pokémon Licenses or event rewards. To help keep a handle on things, we've listed all of the current gifts you can redeem, along with the ones that have expired already.

Pokémon Unite: Free gifts you can claim now

These are all of the gifts you can currently claim in Pokémon Unite. Get them before time runs out! 14-Day Welcome Gifts Simply log in and select the Events tab on the main menu to claim your 14-Day Welcome Gifts. Path: Main Menu → Events → 14-Day Welcome Gifts → Claim

Image Day Gift Day 1 680 Aeos Coins Day 2 Alolan Ninetales License Day 3 Beach Style: Venusaur Day 4 600 Aeos Tickets Day 5 Sporty Set: Headwear Day 6 Sporty Set: Innerwear Day 7 880 Aeos Coins Day 8 Cinderace License Day 9 700 Aeos Tickets Day 10 Sporty Set: Bottoms Day 11 700 Aeos Tickets Day 12 Sporty Set: Shoes Day 13 800 Aeos Tickets Day 14 Greninja License

Lunar New Year Login Event From January 26, 2022, to February 23, 2022, just by opening the game, trainers can receive several rewards including a free trainer set, free Unite license, limited Unite licenses, and more. One of the daily gifts is a celebration gift which can be exchanged for either Aeos Tickets, Fashion Selection Box, or Unite License Selection Box. Each week, by logging in a single time, players will earn a Rental Fashion Selection Box so they can change their outfits to a specific set for five days without buying it. Week 1

Login Gift Log in 1 day Rental Fashion Selection Box, Celebration Gift Log in 3 days Limited License Selection Box (Attacker), 2 Celebration Gift Log in 5 days 200 Aeos Tickets, 3 Celebration Gift Log in 7 days Limited License Selection Box (Attacker), 4 Celebration Gift

Week 2

Login Gift Log in 1 day Rental Fashion Selection Box, Celebration Gift Log in 3 days Limited License Selection Box (Defender), 2 Celebration Gift Log in 5 days 200 Aeos Tickets, 3 Celebration Gift Log in 7 days Limited License Selection Box (Defender), 4 Celebration Gift

Week 3

Login Gift Log in 1 day Rental Fashion Selection Box, Celebration Gift Log in 3 days Limited License Selection Box (All-Rounder), 2 Celebration Gift Log in 5 days 200 Aeos Tickets, 3 Celebration Gift Log in 7 days Limited License Selection Box (All-Rounder), 4 Celebration Gift

Week 4

Login Gift Log in 1 day Rental Fashion Selection Box, Celebration Gift Log in 3 days Limited License Selection Box (Speedster), 2 Celebration Gift Log in 5 days 200 Aeos Tickets, 3 Celebration Gift Log in 7 days Limited License Selection Box (Speedster), 4 Celebration Gift