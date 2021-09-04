Pokémon Unite is all about defeating opponents and scoring points to win. Pokémon have one of three different roles: Attacker, All-Rounder, Speedster, Defender, or Supporter. However, some Pokémon are far better than others. If you want to get ahead, you'll want to use the best Pokémon for the job. We've sorted all Pokemon into tier lists. The first list includes all Pokémon, and then the following lists are broken up by Battle type.

Make sure you pair the best Pokémon with the best items from the Held Items tier list to make them even stronger. If you're looking for more fun games to play, check out all Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch.