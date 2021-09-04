Pokémon Unite is all about defeating opponents and scoring points to win. Pokémon have one of three different roles: Attacker, All-Rounder, Speedster, Defender, or Supporter. However, some Pokémon are far better than others. If you want to get ahead, you'll want to use the best Pokémon for the job. We've sorted all Pokemon into tier lists. The first list includes all Pokémon, and then the following lists are broken up by Battle type.
Note: This list has been updated based on user feedback and the addition of Blastoise, Gardevoir, and Blissey.
Pokémon Unite Tier list
This list shows how all of the Pokémon Unite characters rank against each other. They are listed in alphabetical order within each tier.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Eldegoss, Gengar, Pikachu, Snorlax, Zeraora, Blastoise
|A
|Absol, Alolan Ninteales, Blissey, Cinderace, Cramorant, Crustle, Garchomp, Gardevoir, Greninja, Lucario, Machamp, Slowbro, Talonflame
|B
|Charizard, Mr. Mime, Wigglytuff
|C
|Venasaur
Pokémon Unite Attacker Tier list
Attacker: Has low Endurance and excels at dealing heavy ranged damage to opponents. Here's how all of the Attacker Battle Type Pokémon rank.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Pikachu
|A
|Alolan Ninetales, Cinderace, Cramorant, Gardevoir, Greninja
|B
|--
|C
|Venasaur
Pokémon Unite Speedster Tier list
Speedster: Has high Mobility and Offense and excels at making quick attacks and scoring points. Here's how all of the Speedster Pokémon rank.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Gengar, Zeraora
|A
|Absol, Talonflame
|B
|--
|C
|--
Pokémon Unite All-Rounder Tier list
All-Rounder: Has balanced Offense and Endurance and are highly tenacious fighters. Here's how the All-Rounder Pokémon rank.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|--
|A
|Garchomp, Lucario, Machamp
|B
|Charizard
|C
|--
Pokémon Unite Defender Tier list
Defender: Has high Endurance and excels at protecting allies and hindering opponents. Here's how the Defender role Pokémon rank.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Snorlax, Blastoise
|A
|Crustle, Slowbro
|B
|--
|C
|--
Pokémon Unite Supporter Tier list
Supporter: Provides team support by inflicting status conditions on opponents and by healing allies. This is how the Supporters rank in Pokémon Unite.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Eldegoss
|A
|Blissey
|B
|Mr. Mime, Wigglytuff
|C
|--
Pokémon Unite License Prices
Instead of catching Pokémon, you need to have a Pokémon License to use a character in battle. They can be purchased with either Aeos Coins or Aeos Gems. Aeos Coins are earned in-game, while Aeos Gems can only be purchased with real-world money.
|Pokémon
|Aeos Coins
|Aeos Gems
|Absol
|10,000
|575
|Alolan Ninetales
|8,000
|460
|Blastoise
|8,000
|460
|Blissey
|8,000
|460
|Charizard
|6,000
|345
|Cinderace
|8,000
|460
|Cramorant
|8,000
|460
|Crustle
|8,000
|460
|Eldegoss
|6,000
|345
|Garchomp
|10,000
|575
|Gardevoir
|8,000
|460
|Gengar
|10,000
|575
|Greninja
|10,000
|575
|Lucario
|10,000
|575
|Machamp
|8,000
|460
|Mr. Mime
|8,000
|460
|Pikachu
|6,000
|345
|Slowbro
|6,000
|345
|Snorlax
|6,000
|345
|Talonflame
|6,000
|345
|Venasaur
|8,000
|460
|Wigglytuff
|8,000
|460
Be the very best
Just because a Pokémon is your favorite doesn't mean that it performs the best. When choosing your playable character, having a higher-ranking Pokémon can really help give you an edge.
