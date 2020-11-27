Black Friday is always a great opportunity to purchase a new pair of earbuds, but we weren't exactly expecting to see a deal on the Olive Pro this year. Only recently unveiled on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, The Olive Pro are a 2-in-1 hearable that function both as smart FDA-registered hearing aids as well as wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and they reached 100% funding on Indiegogo in just 15 minutes.

The Olive Pro is about to change how you hear the world around you, and unlike many other hearing aids which can cost thousands of dollars, the Olive Pro are set to debut at just $299. That puts their price more in the range of true wireless earbuds like the AirPods Pro, and they look rather similar as well. Now, thanks to a special Black Friday deal that's only available through December 1, you can save up to 50% when pre-ordering the Olive Pro at Indiegogo. This limited-time deal may sell out early, so be sure to shop soon!

There are a few ways to purchase the Olive Pro and save this weekend, with the biggest savings offered when you pick up multiple Olive Pro earbuds. When buying one pair of Olive Pro earbuds, you'll pay just $199 and save $100 off their full price. However, the discount rises even higher when purchasing two pairs, which you'll score for just $349 together. The final deal at Indiegogo gives you the chance to score three pairs of the Olive Pro for $447, saving you $450 off the MSRP.

The Olive Pro are truly unlike any hearing aids that have come before them. You can use an app on your phone to customize the sound to your liking, adjust the EQ profile, turn on Hear Mode or Music Mode, and more. They offer ultra clear sound quality, along with automatic background noise cancellation and even a built-in microphone so you can take calls hands-free. They last for up to 18 hours with each charge.

