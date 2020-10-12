If you've been hoping to score some discounts on Apple gear this fall, you might not have been expecting much from Prime Day given that Apple's products drop in price so rarely. However, Amazon is currently running a pre-Prime Day sale on Apple's 2020 MacBook Air that gets you the machine at its best price yet.

It's available from just $849.99 there thanks to a $49 direct price drop and a further $100 savings at checkout. That near-$150 discount means you can grab the 256GB machine for its best price ever and the savings also apply to the 512GB model.

Light as air Apple MacBook Air (2020) With improved processors, graphics, and a redesigned keyboard, the 2020 MacBook Air is a solid upgrade to the previous-gen model. Both the 256GB and 512GB machines have a near-$150 discount right now, so lock in those savings while you can. $849.99 $999.00 $149 off See at Amazon

Apple's new MacBook Air looks a lot like the previous-gen model but has some significant updates in key areas. First, the processors are now Intel's 10th-generation chips which should make for some power efficiency gains and the new Air features the totally redesigned Magic Keyboard that debuted last fall with the MacBook Pro.

The base model on sale also features a 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you've got a 2018 or 2019 model, it might not be the upgrade for you but it's certainly a contender for replacing anything older than that, especially at this discount.

In our MacBook Air 2020 review, we praised the laptop's new Magic Keyboard with its 1-millimeter of travel making for a much more comfortable typing experience versus last year's model. We also noted the improved speaker sound quality and efficiency gains of the new 10th-gen Intel chips. All in all, this is the best MacBook for the majority of people.

Unlike the bulk of Prime Day deals, this Amazon discount is available to everybody — not just Prime members. Of course, if you want to get in on the Prime Day sale you can try out Amazon Prime for free with a 30-day trial. It grants you access to all of Prime's perks, from free two-day shipping to the Prime Day sale and more.

If you want to find out more about the new MacBook Air, peek our everything you need to know guide and our full MacBook Air 2020 review has all the user-experience details you want to read about.