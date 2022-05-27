As the Apple TV+ docuseries Prehistoric Planet draws to a close after its five-day extravaganza, the show's final episode comes with another new promo video — this one focusing on the absurdly small arms that some dinosaurs boasted.

This promo, likely to be the final one of these longer videos, takes a look at what use such small appendages could have been. They were too small to carry and hold things, but that doesn't mean that they were completely useless. The show, hosted by Sir David Attenborough, believes the arms were there to help attract a mate — just as some modern animals have similar features that do nothing more than capture attention.