Apple TV+ has been promoting its new Prehistoric Planet docuseries hard, and it looks like it might have paid off. According to new data shared with iMore, the show found itself as the fifth most popular show in the world of streaming last week.

According to data shared by JustWatch, the folks at Apple TV+ actually managed to grab two of the top-ten shows across all of streaming thanks to Prehistoric Planet's fifth place and a credible tenth spot for Severance. The hot new Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi perhaps unsurprisingly took the top spot, followed by Better Call Saul and Strange Things from Netflix.

Prehistoric Planet was a five-day extravaganza for Apple TV+ as the streamer tried something new. Rather than making all episodes available on day one as some services do, Apple TV+ chose to make an episode available daily — a sequence that ran for five consecutive days until the full season was complete. That also flies in the face of previous Apple TV+ launch schedules that tend to see a handful of episodes made available on day one with others arriving weekly.

Apple also backed the new show up with daily YouTube videos that give people five-minute looks at the kinds of things they could expect from the show proper, including a teaser of the gorgeously animated dinosaurs that stole the whole show.

A dinosaur documentary coming in behind brand new Star Wars series and the return of Stranger Things is no small feat, something Apple TV+ will no doubt be proud of. If you're yet to check out Prehistoric Planet, now is a good time to fix that!

