Amazon Prime Day isn't just a great time to pick up the best Prime Day MacBook deals , but also a great time to add peripherals and other hardware, and you could do a lot worse than this stunning deal on Samsung's M-series smart monitors that feature AirPlay and Smart TV functionality as well as USB-C and HDMI connectivity. The best option by far is the 32-inch M7, which features 4K UHD resolution, AirPlay, and access to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and even the Apple TV app. Check it out!

The M-series smart monitors come in a range of sizes from Samsung, but we're focusing on the 32-inch 4K version, as we think this offers the best combination of size and quality for the price. You can opt for a much cheaper HD option, the M5, which comes in three sizes of 24-inches, 27-inches, and 32-inches with most of the same features. There is also a very big 43-inch option that's not available at Amazon.

Right now the 32-inch 4K option is down to $329.99 from its usual price of $399, nearly 20% off! For that you get a 4K monitor with HDMI and USB-C connectivity, making it the perfect monitor for any MacBook or laptop. Not only that, it also supports AirPlay so you can use it wirelessly with any compatible Apple device to cast content cable-free.

When your work is done, the Smart Hub transforms your monitor into a smart TV, complete with Samsung remote, that gives you access to a host of services like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, Hulu, and more. It even supports the Apple TV app so you can enjoy Apple TV+ content like Ted Lasso.