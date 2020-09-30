Take advantage of these Prime Day book deals when they are available, even if Prime Day (October 13 and 14) isn't quite here just yet. Luckily, there are some bargain books to be had now, both paper books and Kindle eBooks you can download on your iPad. . Be sure to check out all of the Amazon Prime Day deals on and leading up to Prime Day 2020.

If you love to read as much as I do, you're always on the hunt for a book you can really sink your teeth into. There's no better time than Amazon Prime Day to pick up some books that you'd like to own. Whether you prefer an actual book, you can have and hold, or a digital eBook, you'll have plenty of options.

Do you prefer to listen to your books? Get an Audible Plus membership and listen to as many books as you'd like.

Best Prime Day Book Deals

What else ya got?

Don't see the particular books you want on this list? Check out the full list of Prime Day Book Deals.

Another option: get six months of Kindle Unlimited 50% off starting now. Kindle Unlimited is an eBook rental service, great for people who read a lot of books but don't necessarily need to own them.

Stay tuned, because we will be updating this list with the best Prime Day book deals and discounts as they come up. As always, we are working around the clock to find all of the best Prime Day deals for you.