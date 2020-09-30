Take advantage of these Prime Day book deals when they are available, even if Prime Day (October 13 and 14) isn't quite here just yet. Luckily, there are some bargain books to be had now, both paper books and Kindle eBooks you can download on your iPad.. Be sure to check out all of the Amazon Prime Day deals on and leading up to Prime Day 2020.
If you love to read as much as I do, you're always on the hunt for a book you can really sink your teeth into. There's no better time than Amazon Prime Day to pick up some books that you'd like to own. Whether you prefer an actual book, you can have and hold, or a digital eBook, you'll have plenty of options.
Do you prefer to listen to your books? Get an Audible Plus membership and listen to as many books as you'd like.
Best Prime Day Book Deals
- Black lives matter: How to Be an Antiracist
- Pulitzer Prize winner: Middlesex
- Inspiring: The Girl with the Louding Voice
- Relationship helper: The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts
- RBG autobiography: My Own Words
- Financial advice: Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not!
- Romance: The Happy Ever After Playlist
- Mystery: The Guest List: A Novel
- Science fiction: Dune
- YA and teen: The Grace Year: A Novel
- Quick and healthy cooking: Skinnytaste Meal Prep: Healthy Make-Ahead Meals and Freezer Recipes to Simplify Your Life: A Cookbook
- Children's classic: The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Black lives matter: How to Be an Antiracist
This timely #1 New York Times Bestseller helps readers to understand racism truly and to learn how to oppose racism in its many forms. This is the book for anyone who wants to go beyond merely being aware of racism and take the next step: help form a more just society.
Pulitzer Prize winner: Middlesex
Straight from Amazon's 100 Books to Read in a Lifetime list is one of my own personal favorite books. This epic coming-of-age novel about a young person figuring out their gender will leave you thinking and talking about it long after you finish it.
Inspiring: The Girl with the Louding Voice
Amazon has compiled the Best books of the year so far and from this list, check out this heart-breaking and triumphant novel by Abi Daré. It's the inspiring tale of a teenage girl growing up in a Nigerian village who longs to get an education so she can find her "louding voice" and learn to speak for herself.
Relationship helper: The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts
Understanding how your partner perceives love is enormously helpful. This practical and insightful book can help you keep your relationship on track as you learn to speak your partner's love language.
RBG autobiography: My Own Words
Get a glimpse into the life of the late historically important Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. In this book, she discusses gender equality, the inner workings of the Supreme Court, being Jewish, the law, the U.S. Constitution, and more.
Financial advice: Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not!
Read the #1 Personal Finance book of all time. The author shares his experience growing up with his own (poor) dad and best friend's (rich) dad and what he learned from each one, busting the myth that you must make a large income to do well financially. Make your money work for you rather than working for your money.
Romance: The Happy Ever After Playlist
This romantic comedy features a trouble-making dog acting as a matchmaker and healing broken hearts. The feel-good bestseller has loads of heart.
Mystery: The Guest List: A Novel
Lucy Foley's chilling bestseller reads like an Agatha Christie whodunit. There's a high society wedding taking place on a stormy island off of Ireland; everyone's just dying be on the guest list.
Science fiction: Dune
The epic novel is coming (back) to the big screen soon, so now's the time to read or re-read one of the best-selling sci-fi books of all time. This enchanting mix of adventure, mysticism, environmentalism, and politics is an important cornerstone of the genre.
YA and teen: The Grace Year: A Novel
This bestselling novel was Amazon's Young Adult Book of the Year. A chilling dystopic future story in the vein of The Handmaid's Tale and The Hunger Games, you won't be able to put it down (whether you're a young adult or not.)
Quick and healthy cooking: Skinnytaste Meal Prep: Healthy Make-Ahead Meals and Freezer Recipes to Simplify Your Life: A Cookbook
Master the art of meal-prep. Make healthy, tasty meals ahead of time, so you don't have to think about what to cook when you are hungry. Just heat and eat. Over 120 easy, delicious recipes will get you on the right track.
Children's classic: The Very Hungry Caterpillar
I read this charming book to my children just as my parents read it to me back in the 1970s. The famous hungry caterpillar eats its way through the pages, teaching days of the week, colors, and more along the way. The new, oversized board book includes a CD of author Eric Carle reading his popular book.




