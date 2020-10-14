Late last year Apple took the wraps off its newest 16-inch MacBook Pro. Though we've since seen some solid discounts on, Prime Day is the perfect time to buy it with as much as $400 off at Amazon right now.

The machine, with its larger screen, improved keyboard, and bumped internal specs, is currently down its lowest starting price to date at Amazon. The deal brings the entry-level pricing down to $2,079 for the 512GB model — its lowest price to date — and takes $400 off the 1TB version.

Pro savings Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Apple's latest top-of-the-line laptop has scored its best discount yet at Amazon with close to up to $400 off. The deal applies to both the 512GB model as well as the 1TB version. You'll see the instant savings at checkout. $2079.00 $2399.00 $320 off See at Amazon

The machines are powered by either the 2.6GHz 6-core Intel i7 or the 2.4GHz 8-core Intel i9 9th-gen processors. For graphics, they use AMD's new 7-nanometer Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory or the Radeon Pro 5500M with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. According to Apple, they have 80% faster performance than the previous Radeon Vega Pro 20. Thankfully, there's a new thermal architecture with larger impellers, more blades, and new fans that improve airflow to keep everything cool.

Of course, the biggest updates are to the display and the keyboard. The display is now up to 16 inches in size, replacing the 15-inch model in the lineup, without the machine itself getting much bigger or heavier. It's 500 nits of P3 color at 3072-by-1920 pixels, resulting in 226 ppi. The keyboard is all-new, ditching the previous three generations of butterfly switches for an updated scissor-switch mechanism. There's a millimeter of key travel and slightly larger gaps between the keys for easier typing, plus the return of a dedicated escape key and the inverted-T arrow keys.

Check out our hands-on coverage for everything you need to know about the newest MacBook Pro. Be sure to head to Amazon in order to snag these discounts while you still can or hit up our list of the best MacBook deals.