Traditionally, MacBook pricing has been pretty steep, and that's still true to an extent. However, there is a range of prices in Apple's MacBook lineup and different products to suit varying needs and budgets.

Apple's MacBook models have become commonplace in coffee shops and lecture halls across the globe. They used to be rarer sights, but thanks to the proliferation of Apple's mobile devices, namely the iPhone, so many more people are moving to Apple's computer platform for all of the ecosystem benefits it brings.

Amazon is currently taking $99 off the entry-level MacBook Air with M1 chip, dropping it to just $899.99 and within $1 of its all-time low price. The 512GB model is up to $149 off. You'll see the final discounted prices at checkout.

Whether you're looking for the cheapest Prime Day MacBook price or want the best MacBook Pro deal you can find, you don't have to look much further than right here.

Best Prime Day MacBook Air Deals

Apple's MacBook Air is aimed at entry-level Mac buyers. It's the most affordable portable Mac in Apple's lineup and is powerful enough to meet most users' day-to-day needs.

In 2020, there are a couple of models to choose from with the early 2020 machine being an upgraded Intel model and the newly-announced Apple silicon model coming out in late 2020 powered by the Apple-made M1 chip. Its 13-inch display offers plenty of room for web browsing, email, documents, and more. While it isn't as well-suited to powerful photo or video-editing tasks like its Pro counterparts, it's still a solid device and is much cheaper.

Apple MacBook Air (Late 2020) | Up to $149 off Amazon is currently taking $99 off the entry-level MacBook Air with M1 chip, dropping it to just $899.99 and within $1 of its all-time low price. The 512GB model is up to $149 off. You'll see the final discounted prices at checkout. $899.99 at Amazon MacBook Air (Early 2020) | $100 off This deal at B&H saves you $100 on Apple's base-level MacBook Air from early 2020. $899 at B&H

Best Prime Day MacBook Pro Deals

Apple has recently updated its top-of-the-line MacBook lineup with 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Similar to the 13-inch MacBook Air, the smaller MacBook Pro model was upgraded in early 2020 with new Intel processors, though it has now been replaced by the late 2020 model powered by Apple silicon. The larger, 16-inch model hasn't had the same Apple M1 update yet so the most recent model is the Intel-powered 2019 machine.

Prime Day MacBook Price Tracking

When it comes to MacBook pricing, direct discounts are infrequent and happen seemingly at random points throughout the year. Apple doesn't offer direct discounts (except for students), though some third-party retailers have Apple-focused sales periodically or to coincide with major shopping events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon's Prime Day sale. These are the best times to buy.

It's also worth keeping your eyes peeled for when Apple releases new MacBook models. The previous-gen machines won't hang around for long as retailers tend to liquidate the stock via some chunky discounts. Once they're gone, they're gone for good, though.

If you don't need something brand new, a refurbished model is the way to go. When purchased from a reputable seller like Apple or Best Buy you can save a good amount and get hardware that looks and performs like new.

MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro: Which should you buy on Prime Day?

When shopping for a Prime Day MacBook deal this year, Apple has now made it pretty clear which machine is for which prospective buyer. The MacBook Air line is for those that want a lightweight, portable machine and don't need to spend big bucks on all of the power of a MacBook Pro. The Pro line is for, well, professional users. The 13- and 16-inch devices trade off a little bit of portability for added power for tasks like photo and video editing, development, music production, and more.

If you're price-conscious or just want a solid day-to-day computer, the MacBook Air should be your go-to. It's plenty powerful for email, document editing, browsing, and general computing tasks. Thanks to its late 2020 update, it's got the all-new M1 chip which makes for some power and efficiency gains plus a longer battery life.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro just came out with the Apple M1 chip and is the entry point to the Pro lineup. It now starts at $1,300 which is a few hundred bucks more than the Air, but if you need the extra power or want the Touch Bar, it should be where you look next. There are still Intel-based options available if you want to stick with that architecture or want four Thunderbolt ports.

If you need the 16-inch MacBook Pro, you likely already know about it and won't be put off by its high price of entry. It promises the highest specs and largest screen, but also boasts the biggest price tag.