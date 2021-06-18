With Apple having recently taken the wraps off its M1 MacBook Pro model, we're seeing some excellent MacBook deals on the now previous-gen Intel MacBook Pro models. Since Apple is already halfway down the road on its wholesale transition to Apple-designed silicon, we likely won't see many more opportunities to save on the Intel models as they get phased out.

If you're looking to make a saving on an Apple device, it's usually a good idea to look at a product from a year or two ago to find a deal. If you don't need the latest and greatest specs, this is the best way to save some cash.

Apple's last Intel 13-inch MacBook Pro models are available from $1,049. This model features an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports.

B&H is the place to start if price is your main consideration as it has the mid-2020 13-inch MacBook Pro down to $1,049 which is the lowest we've seen it go since its release. This model features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Graphics Plus, a 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports.

Though it's not rocking Apple silicon, it's still a superbly powerful machine and will suit those who would rather save some money than have Apple's latest offering, especially if you won't benefit from what the M1 chip offers.

This machine has now been officially discontinued by Apple so once the remaining supply at third-party retailers like B&H and Amazon dries up, this machine will be gone for good outside of refurb deals. These early Prime Day sales might actually be your last chance to buy one on sale.

You can make the step up to a 512GB model if you need extra storage space and still save $200 or more. Going for the higher-capacity model also gives you the benefit of 16GB of RAM, twice that of the entry-level model, as well as an improved 10th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor. On top of that, you'll get two extra Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, taking the total to four.

Whichever machine you go for, you'll enjoy that glorious display with P3 Wide Color and True Tone as well as the improved Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID sensor, all wrapped up in a super portable form factor.