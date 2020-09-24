The Nintendo Switch has been very successful, having sold over 55.77 Million units worldwide. Honestly, this isn't surprising given the hybrid nature of the console, which allows the system to either be played on your TV or on the go. The long list of hits that have already been released on the gaming system, coupled with the knowledge that several highly-anticipated Switch games are currently in development, also makes the Nintendo Switch a great purchase. Last year, the Japanese gaming company released the Nintendo Switch Lite, a smaller handheld-only version of the original Switch. It has a few limitations like not having a kickstand and lacking motion controls, but it typically sells for about $100 cheaper than the original console making it a great budget buy. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

As with many other products on the market, video games increased in demand shortly after the pandemic came to the U.S. For this reason, many consoles, games, and accessories are in short supply or priced higher than usual on Amazon. Best Buy is currently selling the Nintendo Switch at the regular price if you want one right now, but we think these consoles will see a significant price drop on Amazon Prime Day.