The Nintendo Switch has been very successful, having sold over 55.77 Million units worldwide. Honestly, this isn't surprising given the hybrid nature of the console, which allows the system to either be played on your TV or on the go. The long list of hits that have already been released on the gaming system, coupled with the knowledge that several highly-anticipated Switch games are currently in development, also makes the Nintendo Switch a great purchase.
Last year, the Japanese gaming company released the Nintendo Switch Lite, a smaller handheld-only version of the original Switch. It has a few limitations like not having a kickstand and lacking motion controls, but it typically sells for about $100 cheaper than the original console making it a great budget buy.
As with many other products on the market, video games increased in demand shortly after the pandemic came to the U.S. For this reason, many consoles, games, and accessories are in short supply or priced higher than usual on Amazon. Best Buy is currently selling the Nintendo Switch at the regular price if you want one right now, but we think these consoles will see a significant price drop on Amazon Prime Day.
Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals
Prime Day isn't upon us just yet, so the best Nintendo Switch deals likely won't show up for a bit. However, a few things have popped up in the meantime, including deals on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, controllers, and games. Take a look.
- : Nintendo Switch | From $300 at Amazon
- : Nintendo Switch Lite | From $200 at Amazon
- : Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle | From $470 at Amazon
- : Joy-Cons Neon Green/Neon Pink | From $88 at Amazon
- : PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller | From $45 at Amazon
- : Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle | From $29 at Amazon
- : LEGO DC Super Villains | From $25 at Amazon
- : The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | From $60 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch | From $300 at Amazon
Nintendo's hybrid system allows you to play your favorite games while docked to a TV or wherever you want to go in handheld mode. The removable Joy-Cons make it incredibly easy for multiplayer gaming just about anywhere.
Nintendo Switch Lite | From $200 at Amazon
This smaller, compact Switch only works in handheld mode and comes in four different colors. It's the perfect budget option for anyone planning primarily to play single-player titles on the go.
Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle | From $470 at Amazon
Mario Kart 8 is the best-selling game on Nintendo Switch and for good reason. It's a playful racer that appeals to both kids and adults. This excellent pack bundles the hit title with a Nintendo Switch to give you a head start on your gaming experiences.
Joy-Cons Neon Green/Neon Pink | From $88 at Amazon
Having an extra set of Joy-Cons makes it possible for more people to join in on multiplayer games. These particular devices feature rumble, motion controls, and they slide onto either side of the Nintendo Switch console.
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller | From $45 at Amazon
PowerA offers some of the best third-party Nintendo Switch controllers out there. They're powered by two AA batteries and feature both motion controls and rumble. Plus, there are dozens of colors to choose from. Some even feature popular characters like Mario, Link, or Pikachu.
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle | From $29 at Amazon
This turn-based strategy game is a collaboration between Ubisoft's Rabbids and Nintendo's Mario Bros. franchise. It tends to go on sale just about every Prime Day for a very low price.
LEGO DC Super Villains | From $25 at Amazon
Explore a LEGO version of the DC universe while playing as your favorite baddies. You even get to customize a super-villain at the start of the game. This game almost always goes on sale on Prime Day for super cheap.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | From $60 at Amazon
Breath of the Wild is the quintessential action RPG for Nintendo Switch. Explore the ruined land of Hyrule at your own pace as you work to defeat the evil Calamity Ganon and restore peace. This game rarely ever deviates from its $60 price point, but it tends to see a small dip in price around Prime Day.
Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch Lite: Which should I get?
Whether you should get the original Nintendo Switch or the Nintendo Switch Lite really comes down to what games you want to play and how you intend to use the gaming system.
The Nintendo Switch can be played anywhere in handheld mode, has a kickstand for tabletop mode, and can even dock to your TV. It also has detachable Joy-Cons, which can be turned sideways and used as two separate controllers for multiplayer gaming. It's the perfect option for both single-player titles and game nights. Plus, the Joy-Cons features rumble and motion controls for more immersive gaming, enhancing your playthroughs of the best Nintendo Switch games.
The Nintendo Switch Lite does not have a kickstand, motion controls, rumble, removable Joy-Cons, nor the ability to be played on TV. This limits it to being a handheld-only device best meant for solo play. Since there aren't any motion controls, certain games won't work as well on Nintendo Switch Lite. Though, you can purchase separate Joy-Cons and a playstand if you want to make it easier to play with others. If you think you'll only be playing on the go, this is the cheaper option to go with.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.