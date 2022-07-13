While you might be able to snag a great deal on a TV this Prime Day, you can also get some fantastic savings on projectors for your home, with prices starting as low as just $180. If cheap and cheerful isn't your cup of tea, why not try something from LG? Its fantastic CineBeam range has savings of more than $500! Check it out before Prime Day is over!
The power of projection
- : Anker Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector | $100 off at Amazon
- : Anker Nebula Cosmos Full HD projector | $240 off at Amazon
- : LG PH510P HD Resolution | $100 off at Amazon
- : LWEMAX Nova 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Smart Laser Projector | $1,110 off at Amazon
- : LG Electronics HU715QW Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD | $500 off at Amazon
- : LG HU810PW 4K UHD Smart Dual Laser CineBeam Projector | $563 off at Amazon
Anker Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector | $100 off at Amazon
This Anker Nebula Astro Mini Portable projector works with USB and USB-C and is perfect for enjoying movies and TV shows. It's a great entertainment device for young children, especially because it's portable and runs on a battery. This truly is a tiny home cinema in the palm of your hand.
Anker Nebula Cosmos Full HD projector | $240 off at Amazon
If you want something more robust than the mini portable projector above, check out this mid-range projector, also from Anker. You can project up to 120 inches and you'll get 1080p images.
LG PH510P HD Resolution | $100 off at Amazon
This LG is a more serious option and can provide a display of up to 100 inches and 720p HD resolution. It has wireless connectivity and Bluetooth sound, as well as a built-in battery for portability. Its lamp is also good for 30,000 hours of use.
LWEMAX Nova 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Smart Laser Projector | $1,110 off at Amazon
You can save over $1,000 on this WEMAX Nova 4K UHD short-throw projector that supports HDR10 and screen sizes of up to 150 inches. It also has a powerful Dolby sound system built in. Did we mention it's $1,000 off?
LG Electronics HU715QW Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD | $500 off at Amazon
You can save $500 on this massive 4K UHD LG projector, with short throw technology that can deliver an 80-inch screen from less than five inches away from the wall. The maximum size is 120 inches with 4K resolution. It also has a sleek design and webOS for use with built-in services like Netflix, YouTube, and even Apple TV+. Thankfully, it also has AirPlay 2 for great integration with any Apple device.
LG HU810PW 4K UHD Smart Dual Laser CineBeam Projector | $563 off at Amazon
If you don't want a short throw option, this CineBeam option from LG is ceiling mounted and delivers stunning 4K, a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, webOS, AirPlay, and HDR10.
