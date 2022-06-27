Learn how to use Keynote as a creative tool to craft animated mantra collages on iPad using Apple Pencil, with artist Quentin Jones and Creative Pro Anthony from Today at Apple.

Today, Apple posted a new Today at Apple session hosted by artist Quentin Jones. Jones hosted the new session titled "How to Craft Your Mantra Collage on iPad with Quentin Jones" which teaches attendees how to create a mantra collage on the iPad .

According to Apple, you'll only need an iPad and the Keynote app in order to attend the session. The Keynote app is Apple's PowerPoint competitor that is free to use on the iPad. The company also recommends an Apple Pencil but that's only optional.

