What you need to know
- Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo have signed on to star in "Wool."
- They will join Tim Robbins and Rebecca Ferguson.
Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo have signed on to the Apple TV+ dystopian drama "Wool."
As reported by Deadline, Oyelowo will play a sheriff and Jones his wife.
Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo are the latest big names to join Wool, the series adaptation of Hugh Howey's dystopian novels for Apple TV+.
Selma star Oyelowo will play Holston, the Silo's sheriff, while BlackAF star Jones will play Allison, his wife who works at IT.
The actors will join Tim Robbins and Rebecca Ferguson who have already signed on to star in the series. "Wool" tells the story of Juliette, an engineer who lives in a siloed community that sits hundreds of stories underground.
Apple TV+ today announced a series order for "Wool," a world building drama series based on Hugh Howey's New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels that will star Rebecca Ferguson ("Dune," "Mission: Impossible" films), who will also serve as executive producer. "Wool" will be written by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost ("Band of Brothers," "Justified") and directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum ("Defending Jacob," "The Imitation Game").
"Wool" is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Ferguson will star as 'Juliette,' an independent and hardworking engineer.
The series is executive produced by Ferguson, Yost and Tyldum, alongside author Hugh Howey. Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack and Ingrid Escajeda will also serve as executive producers on the drama, produced by AMC Studios.
It is currently unknown when "Wool" will premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to make sure you have the best experience when it does, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021.
