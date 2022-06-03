What you need to know
- You can now read the full script for the final episode of Severance season one.
- Severance has turned into a big Apple TV+ hit and hopes are high for the next installment.
It's been a few weeks now but if you still find yourself thinking about that Severance season finale — like all of us! — you can now enjoy it in a whole new way. You can now read the script that writer Dan Erickson put together.
Spoiler Klaxon — don't read on if you haven't seen the full first season of Severance on Apple TV+
That season finale, called The We We Are, is arguably the best hour of Apple TV+ content yet and makes for a great end to a season that took us all on an emotional rollercoaster.
As part of its ongoing It Starts On the Page series, Deadline has shared the final episode's script, giving us a unique look at it — a look just like the show's stars would have seen it for the first time.
"The We We Are," written by Erickson and directed by Stiller, begins with a split screen of Mark (Scott), Helly (Britt Lower) and Irving (John Tuturro) as they switch to their "Innie." Innie Mark wakes up and is shocked to himself in the middle of hugging Cobel (Patricia Arquette) and goes off to find his sister. Innie Irving comes to in his apartment surrounded by paintings of a black hallway and music blaring. Innie Helly finds herself in the most surprising place: a gala at Lumon Industries.
Deadline has the full PDF for you to read and read it, you should. There's something different about reading what went down on-screen that makes it seem so different. It's well worth spending the time to read it if you are at all a fan of the Apple TV+ show.
Hopefully, if you've got this far, you've already seen everything there is to see about Severance so far — but if not, you can watch the entire first season on Apple TV+ right now. Priced at $4.99 per month, the streamer is some of the best value in the business right now and features knockout shows like Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, and Prehistoric Planet.
If you want to enjoy Severance in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
