What you need to know
- Apple has made a straight-to-series order for "Wool."
- The upcoming dystopian drama will star Rebecca Ferguson.
Rebecca Ferguson is set to make her Apple TV+ debut.
In a press release, Apple has announced that it has made a straight-to-series order for "Wool" starring the actress. The series, which is based on Hugh Howey's bestselling trilogy, will be written by Graham Yost and directed by Morten Tyldum.
"Wool" tells the story of Juliette, an engineer who lives in a community that is hundreds of stories underground.
Apple TV+ today announced a series order for "Wool," a world building drama series based on Hugh Howey's New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels that will star Rebecca Ferguson ("Dune," "Mission: Impossible" films), who will also serve as executive producer. "Wool" will be written by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost ("Band of Brothers," "Justified") and directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum ("Defending Jacob," "The Imitation Game").
"Wool" is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Ferguson will star as 'Juliette,' an independent and hardworking engineer.
The series is executive produced by Ferguson, Yost and Tyldum, alongside author Hugh Howey. Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack and Ingrid Escajeda will also serve as executive producers on the drama, produced by AMC Studios.
It is currently unknown when "Wool" will premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to make sure you have the best experience when it does, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Do Nintendo fans even know what they want from amiibo?
Nintendo's amiibo have been popular since their debut all the way back in 2014. Their various methods of usage across several games have been a topic of contention, which begs the question: Where do fans draw the line?
Telegram founder says iOS is software from the Middle Ages
In a scathing attack on Apple, Telegram founder Pavel Durov has said that Apple's iOS software feels like being thrown back into the Middle Ages, and that iPhone users are digital slaves.
UK retailer removes Apple TV 4K listing after releasing it a day early
UK retailer Argos has removed the Apple TV 4K listing from its website after accidentally releasing the product a day early. Customers were offered the chance to collect the device in-store Thursday, and some customers were even able to pick up their pre-orders early.
Which bedside stands are the best to use with your Nintendo Switch?
So, you need a Nintendo Switch stand near your bedside? No worries. We have you covered with these great options.