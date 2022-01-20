What you need to know
- Apple might have snagged another new TV+ series.
- A new report says it has optioned Pedro Almodovar's *Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown'.
- It will reportedly star Gina Rodriguez.
A new report claims that Apple may have picked up a new Apple TV+ series titled Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.
Sources say Apple has optioned the rights to develop a TV series based on the feature that secured the writer-director his first Oscar nomination (for foreign-language film). Jane the Virgin grad Gina Rodriguez will star in the potential series as Pepa, who was originally portrayed by Carmen Maura in the feature about the romantic mishaps of voice actors who dub foreign films. Sources say the Apple TV project will feature a mixture of English and Spanish.
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown already exists as a film from Almodovar that won Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe nominations. The report is careful not to suggest that the show is confirmed and notes later in the report that this would be Almodovar's first scripted TV project "Should Women on the Verge move ahead at Apple."
It would join Apple's ever-growing slate of Apple TV+ shows, including the upcoming show WeCrashed series starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway that is set to debut on March 18. From Wednesday:
WeCrashed, the upcoming Apple TV+ show that will tell the story of the WeWork debacle, will premiere on March 18 the streamer has announced. The first three episodes of the show will be available to watch on day one with a new episode arriving every Friday until the eight-episode season is complete.
Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022
