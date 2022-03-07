What you need to know
- Apple will reportedly add a green iPhone 13 to its lineup tomorrow.
- A new purple iPad Air is now thought to be in the cards for the event.
Apple will announce a new green iPhone 13 and a purple iPad Air during its March 8 event, according to a new report.
With Apple already expected to announce a refreshed iPhone SE with 5G support, a new report by YouTuber Luke Miani and Apple Track now appears to suggest we can expect new iPhone 13 news, too. If the report is correct a rather interesting green color will be added to the stable — and it's definitely a vibe. It won't be for everyone, that's for sure.
Beyond the color, nothing new is expected from the iPhone 13 we see during tomorrow's event.
In terms of iPad Air, the same report says that we will see a rather fetching purple added to the lineup. The color looks similar to the one that's already available on the current iPad mini and it might just be the best color yet. Alongside the refreshed color we can also expect an updated CPU and 5G support, just like iPhone SE.
The rest of the lineup for tomorrow's event is a bit of a mystery. Reports of a new Mac Studio and Apple Studio Display have popped up today. Both reports come via the same YouTuber who, until tomorrow at least, has an unknown record when it comes to predictions like his. We'll know in a little more than 24 hours whether these reports are accurate, of course.
Apple's March 8 event will take happen on March 8, 2022, starting at 10 am PST.
