Apple will announce a new green iPhone 13 and a purple iPad Air during its March 8 event, according to a new report.

With Apple already expected to announce a refreshed iPhone SE with 5G support, a new report by YouTuber Luke Miani and Apple Track now appears to suggest we can expect new iPhone 13 news, too. If the report is correct a rather interesting green color will be added to the stable — and it's definitely a vibe. It won't be for everyone, that's for sure.

Beyond the color, nothing new is expected from the iPhone 13 we see during tomorrow's event.