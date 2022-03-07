What you need to know
- Apple is now expected to announce a new Studio Display during its event tomorrow.
- The Studio Display is expected to be cheaper than the Pro Display XDR.
- A screen size of 27-inches is being reported for the new display.
Apple looks set to announce a new Studio Display as soon as tomorrow's online event, according to a new report.
The unannounced product will get its debut during the March 8 event according to YouTuber Luke Miani and Apple Track, although the report might raise more questions than it answers. Maini says that the new display will be a 27-inch product that will also be cheaper than the current Pro Display XDR. That might suggest that this isn't the display recently reported to sport a 7K resolution.
In terms of what we might know about this new product, Miani says that the display will have slightly larger bezels than the Pro Display XDR while the rear won't have the same lattice effect of the high-end option. That seems to suggest that the display won't require the same level of cooling, another not to the cheaper price point. No hard information as to pricing was given, however.
The new Studio Display also seems unlikely to use Apple's Pro Display XDR stand and will instead use a method similar to the current iMac, again helping to make the whole thing less costly.
The new display looks set to be the perfect partner for the Mac Studio, another product that is now expected to be announced during the same event.
Notably, Maini says that there will be no notebooks announced during Tuesday's event despite rumors previously pointing to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro announcements.
Apple's March 8 event will take happen on March 8, 2022, starting at 10 am PST. Expectations were already high before today's news with an iPad Air and iPhone SE refresh also expected.
