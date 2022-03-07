Apple looks set to announce a new Studio Display as soon as tomorrow's online event, according to a new report.

The unannounced product will get its debut during the March 8 event according to YouTuber Luke Miani and Apple Track, although the report might raise more questions than it answers. Maini says that the new display will be a 27-inch product that will also be cheaper than the current Pro Display XDR. That might suggest that this isn't the display recently reported to sport a 7K resolution.

In terms of what we might know about this new product, Miani says that the display will have slightly larger bezels than the Pro Display XDR while the rear won't have the same lattice effect of the high-end option. That seems to suggest that the display won't require the same level of cooling, another not to the cheaper price point. No hard information as to pricing was given, however.

The new Studio Display also seems unlikely to use Apple's Pro Display XDR stand and will instead use a method similar to the current iMac, again helping to make the whole thing less costly.