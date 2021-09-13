Score a saving on iPad Pro (2021): $100 off at Amazon

The waiting game

Report: Macs and iPads will be announced at a second event, not tomorrow's

Tomorrow will be all iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods according to reports.
Oliver Haslam

Ipad Mini 6 Power Button RenderSource: Jon Prosser / FrontPageTech

What you need to know

  • Apple's iPhone event isn't likely to bring with it new Macs or iPads.
  • Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says we should expect new machines to be announced at a different event.

Apple will not announce its new MacBook Pros or iPads during tomorrow's iPhone 13 event, according to a new report.

Answering a question on Twitter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that we should expect Apple to announce iPhones and Apple Watches tomorrow, while any new MacBook Pro and iPad machines will get their own joint event in the future.

Having already said that we should expect new notebooks within "several weeks," Gurman was asked to clarify the point. That he did, saying that Apple will announce its products via two distinct events. And while that means we will have to wait for some products, iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 are still set to be announced during tomorrow's event.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Apple will hold its iPhone 13 event on Tuesday, September 14 at 10 am Pacific Time. Alongside the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 announcements, we're told to expect a new AirPods product, too. the AirPods 3 announcement will surely put them among the best earbuds you can buy. For now, we just have to sit back and wait for that event to kick off!

Apple's new MacBook Pros are set to be the first to feature a new mini-LED screen, while a rumored iPad mini device is set to ditch the Home button and look similar to a shrunken iPad Air, too.