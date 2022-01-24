What you need to know
- Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is a new project in the works at Apple TV+, according to a report.
- Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown was a 1988 black comedy by Pedro Almodovar.
- Gina Rodriguez is expected to star should the project begin filming.
Another Apple TV+ shows is reportedly in the works, this time in the form of an adaptation of 1988 black comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the show will star Gina Rodriguez in a show that will reportedly feature a mixture of both English and Spanish language.
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown was a 1988 film by Pedro Almodovar and he's expected to serve as executive producer on the new Apple TV+ project.
Almodovar will exec produce Women on the Verge via his El Deseo banner. Rodriguez, in addition to starring, exec produces alongside her I Can and I Will Productions partner Molly Breeskin. 3Pas Studios' Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell will also exec produce, while Sonia Gambaro will co-produce for the shingle. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television, where Derbez is based with an overall deal. Noelle Valdivia (Masters of Sex, Mozart in the Jungle, Smash) is attached to pen the script and serve as showrunner should Women on the Verge move beyond the development stages.
The show is still in the early stages of development and it's possible it may never reach our screens, however.
