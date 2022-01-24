Another Apple TV+ shows is reportedly in the works, this time in the form of an adaptation of 1988 black comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the show will star Gina Rodriguez in a show that will reportedly feature a mixture of both English and Spanish language.

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown was a 1988 film by Pedro Almodovar and he's expected to serve as executive producer on the new Apple TV+ project.