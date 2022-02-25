The leader of Richmond Borough Council and local business owners have hailed the transformative impact Apple TV+ smash-hit Ted Lasso has had on their local area.

In a new report from TimeOut Richmond Borough Council leader Gareth Roberts said:

"The front door to Ted Lasso's flat [11A Paved Court] is starting to rival Bridget Jones' place in Notting Hill for selfies... I guess you could say the show has really put Richmond on the map.'

According to the report, the owner of Reale Camiceria, a family-owned Italian knitwear business close to Ted Lasso's front door, Cristina Lelli, told the outlet the Apple TV+ show has had "a transformative effect on the area."

The report says the local area is "starting to buzz with tour guides showing off filming locations to visiting 'Ted Lasso' fans" and Lelli said that many fans visit the shop because they recognize it from the show.

'A lot of people visit the shop because they recognise us from an episode,' she says. 'They always ask us if Rebecca is as beautiful in real life.'

As you might accept, the local pub has also seen a big up in custom and sales. The site of many legendary Ted Lasso scenes, the set for The Crown & Anchor, known in real life as the Prince's Head, has seen a lift in sales and a big increase in American tourists. Owner Dan Creek also said the pub would be back for season three and that filming was "already well underway."

Lelli told the outlet that Lasso's charm was the reason so many people had connected with the show, telling TimeOut "He's a common person with weaknesses, but also all these little obsessions to try to become better. Even though he's a fish out of water, we consider him one of us."

Ted Lasso will return for season three on Apple TV+ on all of Apple's streaming devices and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.