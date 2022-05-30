Apple's upcoming iOS 16 will reportedly get a revamped iMessage service and app that will offer new social network-like features, although it isn't clear what those features will actually be.

Writing in the weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that he would expect Apple to give iMessage some attention when iOS 16 is announced during next week's WWDC22 opening keynote. That will take place on June 6, with Gurman believing that Apple will go the social route with its popular instant messaging protocol, app, and service.

Unfortunately, that's as far as Gurman went when discussing the improvements.

The same report also noted that tvOS 16 will gain new smart home capabilities, while the Mac will also benefit from a refreshed Settings app to make it behave more like the one already offered on iPhones and iPads.

In Messages, I'd expect more social network-like functionality, particularly around audio messages. The Apple TV operating system, tvOS, will get more smart-home tie-ins, while the Mac will get some redesigned apps and a much-needed overhaul to System Preferences to make them more in line with Settings on iOS. That inlcudes organizing settings by app.

Other improvements from iOS 16 are thought to include changes to the lock screen as well as groundwork being laid for an always-on feature that will be specific to iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apple will announce all of its new software updates during the June 6 WWDC opening keynote, while new betas of the software will likely be made available to developers on the same day. The full releases, made available to everyone, aren't expected to take place until around September time — the same time we also expect the iPhone 14 lineup to be announced.