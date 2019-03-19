Today only, Amazon has the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Home Security System bundle with an Amazon Echo Dot on sale for just $179 today. The deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members and the discount is applied automatically at checkout.

This bundle regularly costs $239 which is already a savings of $50 off the price of buying the Ring Alarm system and 3rd-gen Echo Dot separately so all-in this deal is saving you $110.

Ring Alarm includes a base station, 3 contact sensors, 2 motion detectors, keypad, and range extender. You can have the system set up in minutes without the need for professional installation and get 24/7 monitoring of your home. The great thing with this kit is that it is expandable, so if you need to pick up more items for a larger home or to cover outbuildings, you can do so at any time. The system can tell you when doors or windows are opened or when motion is detected. You can even have it professionally monitored for $10 per month.

The included Echo Dot works great with the Ring Alarm, allowing you to arm, disarm or check the status of the system with just your voice, as well as all of the other smarts that Alexa has to offer.

Amazon is also offering $90 off Ring's Floodlight Camera and Chime Pro bundle with your Prime membership today.

