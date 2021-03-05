If you've been online in the past few weeks you've probably seen posts stating that Mario will die at the end of March. Don't worry — nothing will actually befall our mustachioed Goomba stomper. However, the celebrations surrounding Mario's 35th Anniversary, which started last September, will finally come to an end on March 31 to the relief of many Nintendo fans. Yes, really.
So why are some fans upset with Mario? It has to do with how Nintendo recognized the 35th anniversary for its overall-wearing golden child versus how it failed to recognize the 35th anniversary of its pointy-eared child.
Why do fans want Mario to die?
You see, Nintendo celebrated Mario's milestone by putting out new limited-edition Mario plushes, toys, collectibles, a Mario Switch console, and a few games on store shelves. This included the limited-time release of three Mario classic games ported to the Switch in one package with Super Mario 3D All-Stars (which will no longer be available for purchase at the end of March), the Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros., and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.
In comparison, The Legend of Zelda's 35th anniversary was on Feb. 21 and Nintendo hardly did anything to celebrate. It's true that we were told Skyward Sword HD will be coming to the Switch (which is one of the least liked games in the franchise) and we were also told that new Zelda Joy-Cons will be releasing this summer. However, these announcements weren't explicitly tied to any Zelda celebrations and don't compare at all to the attention that Mario got for reaching 35 years. Granted, it could be that COVID got in the way of any elaborate plans Nintendo might have had for Zelda's anniversary, but we don't know that for sure.
Regardless, people have been anxiously awaiting Breath of the Wild 2 news and have been expecting Nintendo to announce some kind of The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess collection since it would be the Zelda equivalent to Super Mario 3D All-Stars. For Nintendo to go radio silent during Zelda's anniversary felt like a big snub.
However, there are whisperings that Zelda will get its due time in the limelight once the Mario anniversary celebration officially ends. According to Jeff Grubb and other industry analysts, Nintendo hasn't given Zelda its proper due yet because of the company's marketing strategy. From a marketing angle, having the Mario and Zelda anniversaries overlap cannibalizes their potential revenue and Nintendo wants to make as much money from both franchises as possible. As such, it's believed Zelda's 35th anniversary announcements will kick off starting sometime after March when Marios' 35th anniversary spectacular officially comes to an end. Hopeful Zelda fans refer to that date as the day Mario dies.
I love Mario, but I'm definitely one of the people who can't wait for his time in the sun to end. Zelda might not be as mainstream, but its impressive line of games have seriously impacted Nintendo's history with the most recent example being how much good the critically acclaimed, 2017 Game of the Year winner, Breath of the Wild has done for the Nintendo Switch.
I'm dying to learn any news regarding Zelda's 35th anniversary collectibles, ports, and, of course, the upcoming Breath of the Wild sequel. My excitement inspired me to compose a little song on the subject to the tune of Don McLean's American Pie. Just imagine Link trapped in a cell playing his
harmonica ocarina along to the melody and you're set.
The Day the Plumber Dies
(To the tune of American Pie)
About 12 months ago
I can still remember how Mario
Used to make me smile
I got the ports when I had the chance
Even though they weren't enhanced
It made me kinda happy for a while
But February made me quiver
No Zelda news was delivered
Mario overstepped
Just because of his big rep
I can't believe Link was denied
To mark his 35 years with pride
Perhaps it will be rectified
The day the plumber dies
So bye-bye Mushroom Kingdom guy
You've had your fun, now you are done — take Link off of stand by
And the Hylian fans will release a big sigh
Singin' this'll be the day that he dies
This will be that day that he dies
Did you forget that old Link dude?
Not including his day would just be rude
Zelda is the best franchise
We might get Zelda classics on Switch
Wind Waker sure could scratch that itch
And a Twilight Princess port could likewise
Now Link and Zelda deserve our praise
They've staved off evil in several ways
They fend off Ganon, true
And make our lives interesting too
I was a nerdy teenage Hylian fan
Excited to hold a controller in hand
Now I'm a grown up Zelda Stan
Just let the plumber die
I started singin' bye-bye Mushroom Kingdom guy
You've had your fun, now you are done — take Link off of stand by
And the Hylian fans will release a big sigh
Singin' this'll be the day that he dies
Waiting for the day that he dies
That's as far as I wanted to go, but if you want to continue it in the comments feel free! That song is a classic.
RIP Mario and long live Zelda!
With any luck, we'll be learning more about Breath of the Wild 2 and some upcoming Zelda ports in the months ahead. I know I can't wait to see Zelda get its due recognition and if there are some sweet figurines or other collectibles for me to get I'll be happier still.
