Roku has announced that ViX, a new Spanish-language streaming service, will be available on its devices when it launches on March 31. As part of the deal, Roku remote controls will also gain a ViX button in Latin America, while the content will be available across the United States as well.

ViX, a new streaming service coming from TelevisaUnivision, will take advantage of a library that has more than 300,000 hours of content according to a press release. ViX will join other streaming services like Netflix and Apple TV+.

ViX is the world's first large-scale streaming service to exclusively serve the Spanish-speaking world. Owned by TelevisaUnivision, ViX celebrates Latin cultures and Spanish-speaking storytellers with an unprecedented 50,000 hours of free and paid premium content across genres including movies, comedy series, novelas, drama series, and children's content, as well as live news and sports. Tapping into more than 300,000 hours of Televisa's content library and robust IP vault to create an unparalleled offering, the new global streaming service illuminates Spanish-language entertainment by pushing boundaries and igniting joy with its unparalleled content. ViX includes a free ad-supported (AVOD) tier under the brand ViX as well as a premium subscription-based (SVOD) option branded ViX+.

Roku notes that once the new ViX service goes live, "Roku users in the U.S. who have the PrendeTV channel, and in Latin America who have the former Vix channel, will be redirected to the new AVOD ViX channel," in a move that will consolidate everything. Roku also says that those in Latin America should see the new ViX-buttoned remotes appear starting next month.

This new move comes after the decision to add an Apple TV+ button to remote controls sold in the United States.