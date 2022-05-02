What you need to know
- Roku has announced that Apple Music subscribers can now access a new app and listen to music on its devices.
- Apple Music is available as a standalone subscription and via the Apple One bundle.
- Roku support includes Roku TV, Roku streaming kit, and even Roku's Streambar Pro..
Roku has today announced that Apple Music subscribers can now listen to music using the company's hardware for the first time.
The announcement, made via a press release, means that those who already subscribe to Apple Music or Apple One can now listen to their songs via a new app on Roku devices. That includes Roku streaming players, Roku TV hardware, and audio hardware including the Roku Streambar Pro.
Starting today, Roku users can access over 90 million songs and 30,000 expert-curated playlists for any occasion, ad-free on the Apple Music app. In addition, Roku users with an Apple Music subscription can live stream today's hits, classics, and country with the award-winning Apple Music Radio, as well as listen to songs, albums, and playlists from their own music library. The Apple Music app also allows users to watch music videos in 4K on compatible devices and sing along to their favorite songs with time-synced lyrics. Subscribing users will also gain access to Apple Music original shows, concerts, and exclusives, as well as personalized recommendations.
Apple Music is available as a $9.99 per month subscription and as part of the Apple One bundle. A free trial is offered for new customers and music lovers can play audio back on a range of devices, often including support for lossless and spatial audio.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
macOS is expecting a Mammoth update
After the mostly subdued macOS Monterey, macOS 13 should prove much more substantial, starting with its name.
Review: NOMAD's Base One Max MagSafe Charger is pure elegance
Class up your nightstand or desk with this high-end dual charger.
Apple's moves to appease Dutch App Store watchdog declared 'insufficient'
Apple has been told that its moves to try to appease a Dutch watchdog over its App Store business model have proven "insufficient" and that it should expect another penalty. It's hoped that the new penalty will have the "desired result."
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.