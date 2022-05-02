Roku has today announced that Apple Music subscribers can now listen to music using the company's hardware for the first time.

The announcement, made via a press release, means that those who already subscribe to Apple Music or Apple One can now listen to their songs via a new app on Roku devices. That includes Roku streaming players, Roku TV hardware, and audio hardware including the Roku Streambar Pro.

Starting today, Roku users can access over 90 million songs and 30,000 expert-curated playlists for any occasion, ad-free on the Apple Music app. In addition, Roku users with an Apple Music subscription can live stream today's hits, classics, and country with the award-winning Apple Music Radio, as well as listen to songs, albums, and playlists from their own music library. The Apple Music app also allows users to watch music videos in 4K on compatible devices and sing along to their favorite songs with time-synced lyrics. Subscribing users will also gain access to Apple Music original shows, concerts, and exclusives, as well as personalized recommendations.

Apple Music is available as a $9.99 per month subscription and as part of the Apple One bundle. A free trial is offered for new customers and music lovers can play audio back on a range of devices, often including support for lossless and spatial audio.