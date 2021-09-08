Roy's apology playlist to Keeley from 'Ted Lasso' is now on Apple Music

Roy's playlist for Keeley is now on Apple Music.

If you watched the latest episode of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+, you saw the scene where Roy apologized to Keeley by drawing her a bath, giving her some space, and, most importantly, creating a 'Roy Is Sorry for Not Understanding Keeley' playlist for her to listen to.

If you've been wondering what music is on that playlist, Apple Music has your back. The Apple TV Twitter account posted that it has made the entire playlist available on Apple Music.

The playlist, which you can listen to now, features music from Sade, Maxwell, Lianne La Havas, and more.

if you'd like to check out and listen to the playlist, you can do so below:

The playlist is available on Apple Music, Apple's music streaming service that you can subscribe to for either $9.99 per month or as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundles.