What you need to know
- Pokémon HOME, which launched February 11, 2020, allows players to store Pokémon from across all the core games in with the cloud-based service.
- Pokémon HOME can store virtually all Pokémon from previous games, even those unavailble in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
- Using the National Pokédex system, players who collect every single Pokémon are reporting receiving the Mythical Magearna as a reward.
Rumors are running wild about a reward some players are receiving for completing their National Pokédex on the new cloud-based service, Pokémon HOME. Reddit user, Scootio reports having received Magearna at level ten with an unusual amount of ribbons. Another Reddit user, DSDark11 reported in a post that has since been removed having not only received Magearna for completing their National Pokédex, but that their Magearna was in a special, previously unreleased color. Currently, neither Nintendo nor The Pokémon Company has made an official statement confirming these reports. Whether a glitch, a hoax, or an official reward, completing the National Pokédex requires transferring nearly 900 different Pokémon species into Pokémon HOME, many of which have only been available through special, limited time events, so it is unlikely that most players will be receiving this particular reward.
Magearna is a Mythical Pokémon released with the Gen VII games, Pokémon Sun and Moon. It was the first Gen VII Pokémon revealed but, as a Mythical Pokémon, has only been available through special events. An artificially created Pokémon, it was invented as a gift to a princess who lived 500 years prior to the events of the current Pokémon games and shows. It contained a device called the Soul-Heart that collected life energy from Pokémon giving Magearna the ability to feel the pain and emotions of other Pokémon.
Will you be trying to complete your National Pokédex? Are you one of the dedicated few to have already done so? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex and Pokémon guides so you too can be a Pokémon Master!
