Streamer Apple TV+ has confirmed that the upcoming The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey will premiere on March 11 with the first two episodes available to stream immediately. New episodes will then be made available every Friday until the six-episode run is complete.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey will star Samuel L. Jackson and is written and produced by Walter Mosley — the person who wrote the novel that it is based on.

Here's how Apple describes the new show:

"The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy's dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.

Dominique Fishback, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, and Damon Gupton star alongside Jackson. The premiere date was first reported by Deadline.

Those looking forward to watching the new show will of course need an Apple TV+ subscription or the Apple One subscription bundle — probably the best choice for those using other Apple services.

If you want to enjoy The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.