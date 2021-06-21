With some Macs coming with what can only be described as a measly amount of storage the world of the external SSD is one that could well save the day. Right now you can get a 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD for the bargain price of just $239.99. That's the best price we've seen this SSD ship at so far.

What makes this particular portable SSD so impressive is the speed at which it can move data around. Read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s mean you won't be left hanging around while data is dealt with – a huge deal for those who are working with large numbers of files, for example.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD | $220 off at Amazon

Keep all of your large files on an external SSD and ensure your Mac has enough internal storage for what matters. You could even use this thing to store your Photo Library externally and the super-fast speeds mean you're going to enjoy speedy transfers, too.

Whether you're storing your files offline or want to make sure you have everything backed up to an external drive that you can take anywhere, these portable SSDs are a great addition to anyone's setup. What's more, its 2-meter drop rpotection means that you really can take this SSD anywhere. Photographers and videographers, take note! No more babying your portable drive when you're on location, no matter where your passion takes you.

As far as Amazon Prime Day deals go, this is one of the best. Keep it locked to iMore for more deals as the day rolls along, too.

