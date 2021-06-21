With some Macs coming with what can only be described as a measly amount of storage the world of the external SSD is one that could well save the day. Right now you can get a 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD for the bargain price of just $239.99. That's the best price we've seen this SSD ship at so far.

What makes this particular portable SSD so impressive is the speed at which it can move data around. Read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s mean you won't be left hanging around while data is dealt with – a huge deal for those who are working with large numbers of files, for example.