What you need to know
- Sarah Niles has signed on for Ted Lasso season 2.
- Niles will play Sharon, a sports psychologist.
Ted Lasso has a new cast member with Sarah Niles signing on for the hotly anticipated second season. The hit Apple TV+ show has already been renewed for a third season, but Niles will already be an ever-present by that point.
According to a Deadline report, we can expect Niles to "play Sharon, a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond."
Niles already has plenty of note on her resume with Ted Lasso set to join soon.
Niles recently wrapped the upcoming ITV limited series Viewpoint for creators Harry Bradbeer and Ed Whitmore. On stage, Niles also recently led the heartbreaking retelling of Three Sisters set amidst Nigeria's civil war at the National Theatre directed by Nadia Fall. She can currently be seen in the limited series I May Destroy You, as well as in theaters in Rocks, directed by Sarah Gavron. She also appears in Trying for Apple TV+, among other credits.
