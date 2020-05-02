There's still time left to grab Mom the perfect gift for Mother's Day, and Satechi is here to help by offering 15% off your order through May 5. Satechi's site features everything from Apple Watch stands to wireless charging pads, Bluetooth headphones, and more. If something catches your eye, using code TREATMOM during checkout will you save you 15% on your order. Shipping is free on orders totaling $40 or more.

Whether you're looking for tech to help out mom at home or on-the-go, Satechi has a ton of options to help keep you connected. Consider Satechi's USB-C 75W Travel Charger for example. It features a broad input range of 100 to 240V to support international voltage requirements. With its USB-C Power Delivery port, Quick Charge 3.0 port, and two USB-A ports, she'll have no trouble powering up devices quickly no matter where she is in the world.

Another fine pick is the Trio Wireless Charging Pad which is designed to charge an Apple Watch, Apple AirPods, and an iPhone all at once. With the promo code, you'll save $18 off its full cost and mom will find her tech to be just a bit simpler.

Satechi sells keyboards and computer mice, charging stations for the office and USB charging accessories for the car, mounts and stands for monitors, and a whole selection of USB-C accessories to use the code on. A wireless charger could also be pretty helpful too, depending on which phone mom owns.

Satechi's sale is only set to last through Tuesday night, so be sure to browse Satechi's site before then to see what you could score at a discount. You'll earn free shipping with an order of $40 or more. Don't forget to use the appropriate promo code while you're at it to score the 15% savings.