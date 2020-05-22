Memorial Day weekend is almost upon us and we've seen a bunch of great Memorial Day deals already popping up. The latest company to take the wraps off its Memorial Day sale is Satechi. The premium accessory maker is offering as much as 20% in site-wide savings with until Monday meaning you can stock up on essential gear for your home and office.

Simply enter code MEMORIAL during checkout to save 15% on any purchase or use code MEMORIAL20 to save 20% on orders of $100 or more. Satechi includes free standard shipping on orders totaling $40 or more.

Instant savings Satechi Memorial Day Sale This weekend only, Satechi's Memorial Day sale is taking 15% off any purchase or 20% off orders over $100 when you use the below promo codes during checkout. You can save on everything from USB-C hubs to laptop stands, speakers, cables, and more. Up to 20% off See at Satechi With coupon: MEMORIAL or MEMORIAL20

Satechi has a myriad of products to make working from home more enjoyable. Whether you're looking for tech to help out in the office for work or around the home for casual use, Satechi has a ton of options to help keep you connected.

Take this Satechi USB-C 75W Travel Charger for example. It features a broad input range of 100 to 240V to support international voltage requirements. With its USB-C Power Delivery port, Quick Charge 3.0 port, and two USB-A ports, you'll have no trouble powering up fast no matter where you go. Though this charger regularly sells for $65, using code MEMORIAL drops its price down to $55.25.

Another fine pick is the Trio Wireless Charging Pad which is designed to charge an Apple Watch, Apple AirPods, and an iPhone all at once. Promo code MEMORIAL20 will save you $24 off its full cost and make powering up all of your gear a lot simpler.

Satechi sells keyboards and computer mice, charging stations for the office and USB charging accessories for the car, mounts and stands for monitors, and a whole selection of USB-C accessories to use the codes on. If your order total is under $100, you'll save 15% and if you spend over $100 then you'll get 20% off. Just make sure you use the correct code.

This sale is only set to last through Monday night, so be sure to browse Satechi's site before then to see what you could score for your home office at a discount.