Back to School season is upon us and we've seen a bunch of great Back to School deals already popping up. The latest company to take the wraps off its Back to School sale is Satechi. The premium accessory maker is offering as much as 20% in site-wide savings through Sunday meaning you can stock up on essential gear for your studies as well as your home and office.

Simply enter code SCHOOL15 during checkout to save 15% on any purchase or use code SCHOOL20 to save 20% on orders of $100 or more. Satechi includes free standard shipping on orders totaling $40 and up.

Instant savings Satechi Back to School Sale Satechi's Back to School sale offers 15% off any purchase or 20% off orders over $100 through Sunday when you use the below promo codes during checkout. You can save on everything from USB-C hubs to laptop stands, speakers, cables, and more. Up to 20% off See at Satechi With coupon: SCHOOL15 or SCHOOL20

While Back to School this year might mean something more akin to Back to Home for most people, the sales are still a good opportunity to grab some essential tech to make working and studying from home more enjoyable. Satechi offers a wide variety of tech and related accessories and its products only really drop in price with special seasonal sales like this. Simply take a look at its list of best sellers and you'll probably see something worth picking up.

If you're specifically wanting to add items that will help you get your work done more easily, a good place to start is with Satechi's broad range of hubs and adapters. Whatever you're wanting to plug into your laptop or computer, be it HDMI, Ethernet, USB, or SD cards, you'll find a Satechi hub that can help you do it. With most laptops moving to USB-C only for input, it makes sense to have a multi-functional adapter in your bag for when you need to connect something else.

Keeping your gear charged is another key concern, whether you're a student or not. One fine pick for powering up is the Trio Wireless Charging Pad which is designed to charge an Apple Watch, Apple AirPods, and an iPhone all at once. Promo code SCHOOL20 will save you $24 off its full cost and make powering up all of your gear a lot simpler.

Satechi sells keyboards and computer mice, charging stations for the office and USB charging accessories for the car, mounts and stands for monitors, and a whole selection of USB-C accessories to use the codes on. If your order total is under $100, you'll save 15% and if you spend over $100 then you'll get 20% off. Just make sure you use the correct code.

This sale is only set to last through Sunday night, so be sure to browse Satechi's site before then to see what you could score this Back to School season at a discount.