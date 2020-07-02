Independence Day weekend is almost upon us and we've seen a bunch of great 4th of July deals already popping up. The latest company to take the wraps off its July 4 sale is Satechi. The premium accessory maker is offering 20% off its wireless charging accessories from now until July 5 so you can add some essential gear to your setup for less. Simply enter code WIRELESS during checkout to save 20%. Satechi includes free standard shipping on orders totaling $40 or more.

Charge up Satechi 4th of July Sale Until July 5, Satechi's Independence Day sale is taking 20% off wireless charger purchases when you use the below promo code during checkout. That includes Qi charging pads, Apple Watch chargers, and AirPods chargers. 20% off See at Satechi With coupon: WIRELESS

Satechi has a myriad of products to make charging up easier and more convenient. Whether you're looking for tech to use on your desk, nightstand, or on the go, you'll find something stylish and functional on offer at Satechi.

One fine pick is the Trio Wireless Charging Pad which is designed to charge an Apple Watch, Apple AirPods, and an iPhone all at once. Promo code WIRELESS will save you $24 off its full cost and make powering up all of your gear a lot simpler.

Other options include Qi wireless charging pads and even USB-C adapters that allow you to easily charge up your AirPods or Apple Watch from the USB-C port on your MacBook or iPad Pro in a pinch.

This sale is only set to last through Sunday night, so be sure to browse Satechi's site before then to see what you could score for your home or office at a discount.