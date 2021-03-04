What you need to know
- Satechi has just unveiled a brand new USB-C adapter.
- It features a whopping 9 ports for all your connectivity needs.
Satechi has today unveiled a brand new 9-in-1 USB-C adapter for iPad and Mac.
With enough ports to rival the Best USB-C hubs for MacBook Pro, the new USB-C On-the-go Multiport Adapter features a USB-C charging slot, HDMI and VGA ports, USB-A ports, SD card slots, and Gigabit Ethernet as well as two detachable USB-C cables. From Satechi:
Satechi designed the new USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter to incorporate the most needed ports into one sleek and modern, aluminum-finished body. The adapter has built-in USB-C PD charging (up to 100W), Gigabit Ethernet, a USB-C data port, two USB-A data ports, and micro/SD card reader slots. The adapter also features a 4K HDMI port (up to 60Hz) and a VGA port (up to 1080p 60Hz) for brilliant display options and high-quality presentations anywhere.
The adapter works with nearly every peripheral imaginable including wired mice and keyboards, hard drives, memory cards, and everything in-between. As mentioned, it also comes with two detachable cables. A short one for travel, and a longer 3-foot cable for a desk or workstation.
As a USB-C hub, the new adapter is compatible with Apple's USB-C MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, iMac, and iMac Pro.
The new USB-C On-The-Go is out now and costs $99.99. From now through March 15, you can get 20% off the adapter at both Satechi.net and Amazon using code "MULTIPORT20 when you check out.
