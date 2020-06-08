With everything going on in the world these days, you may be home more often but that doesn't mean you have all the energy to keep your home clean. Luckily, smart robot vacuum cleaners are better than ever and the all-new Roborock S6 MaxV Smart Robot Vacuum and Mop is even $100 off right now. Just clip the coupon on its product page at Amazon to score today's price of $699.99 and snag the best deal yet on this vacuum while it's still available.

Discounted by $100 Roborock S6 MaxV Smart Robot Vacuum The new Roborock S6 MaxV smart robot vacuum offers 25% more suction and advanced mopping features to keep your floors cleaner than previous models. Use an app on your phone to control its cleaning times, or use your voice instead. $699.99 $799.99 $100 off See at Amazon

The Roborock S6 MaxV Smart Robot Vacuum features ReactiveAI technology which is powered by twin cameras and allows the MaxV to recognize and avoid everyday objects and other obstacles on the floor. With a maximum suction power of 2500Pa, the MaxV offers 25% more suction than the previous model along with a host of advanced mopping features. Meanwhile, LiDAR navigation allows the vacuum to navigate accurately and recognize the room it's in automatically.

One of the coolest features of the Roborock S6 MaxV is its ability to be controlled using a free app on your smartphone or tablet. With the app, you can set schedules, clean specific rooms, set water flow, start cleanups automatically, and more. You can also voice control the vacuum using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant on a compatible device, like the Amazon Echo Dot.

This model also features advanced route management with multi-level mapping system support for up to four floors of your home, along with up to 10 No-Go Zones, 10 No-Mop Zones, and 10 Invisible Barriers for each level.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial today to score free two-day shipping along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.

For even more smart robot vacuum discounts, check out our guide to the best robot vacuum deals of June 2020.