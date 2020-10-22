If you've yet to pick up Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield for the Nintendo Switch, now's a great time to do so as both versions of the game are discounted at Amazon ahead of The Crown Tundra DLC being released.

There, you'll be able to grab either game for just $40, $20 less than their retail prices, though you have to add your game of choice to your cart to see the discount. The same deal is available at Best Buy.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are the first main series Pokémon games on the Nintendo Switch. They feature an open area that lets you explore and find new Pokémon. You can start your journey with Grookey, Sobble, or Scorbunny and go on your adventure in the Galar region, which is based in the UK.

While the games don't feature every Pokémon, they do have Dynamaxing, Gigantamaxing, Galarian forms of old favorite Pokémon, and Max Raid battles. You can also make curry in the game and go camping with your Poképals. Your savings could be put toward some of these awesome Pokémon accessories for Nintendo Switch.

Now's the perfect time to pick up the games, not just thanks to the price drop, but also with the second part of the Sword and Shield Expansion Pack DLC on the horizon.