You're no doubt familiar with Ring for its line of video doorbells, but the company also offers some stellar smart alarm systems. If you're yet to upgrade your home security, today is your lucky day as all of the 2nd-gen Ring Alarm kits are on sale with 25% off for Amazon Prime members. Plus, select kits include a free Echo device like the Echo Dot or Echo Show 5 at no extra cost so you have a hands-free way to control the system.

Save on safety Ring Alarm 8 Piece Kit + Echo Show 5 Amazon is currently taking 25% off its all-new 2nd-gen Ring Alarm systems for Prime members. Several bundles also throw in a free Echo Dot or Echo Show 5 making them an even better value. $224.99 $299.99 $75 off See at Amazon

The Ring Alarm home security system utilizes the same app that the Ring Video Doorbell uses, allowing you to manage both easily from anywhere in the world using just your smartphone. Of course, the app is available for download on tablets and PCs too.

If you already have other Ring products, they can all communicate with each other. The system even includes a 24-hour backup battery and 110-decibel siren. You can learn much more about this home security system in our review from 2018.

If you're getting set up with Ring devices for the first time, the 5-piece Ring Alarm kit is the most affordable entry point at $150 for Prime members. It even comes with an Amazon Echo Dot worth $50 that allows you to arm or disarm the system with just your voice.

It comes with one base station, one contact sensor, one extender, one keypad, and one motion detector. You'll be able to use this system to get instant alerts for a variety of things including when doors or windows are left open or when the system detects motion. You can monitor it all from your iOS or Android phone or tablet. It's also easy to setup, requiring no extra tools or professionals.

For the biggest savings, you want to go for the larger kits with more sensors like the 14-piece system with Echo Dot at $247 after the discount or the 8-piece kit that adds on the Ring Indoor Cam and an Echo Show 5 for just $225 total. The advantage of the Echo Show device is that you can see what's going on in your home via the Ring camera or your existing Ring Video Doorbell.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial today to score free two-day shipping along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.

Looking for more great discounts to complete your smart home setup with Ring devices? This guide to the best Ring devices deals should have just what you need.