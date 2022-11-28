Save big with some incredible Apple Watch deals - from Ultra and Series 8 to SE and Series 5

Cyber Monday has arrived, and the deals on Apple Watches are just getting better. There's still a stunning deal on the Apple Watch Ultra, along with massive discounts on the Series 8 and more.

We've been working overtime over the last few days to make sure that these prices are as up-to-date as possible so that you can save the most. Keep popping back to this page to find the most to-the-moment prices - there might be something new that tickles your fancy. These prices make a new Apple Watch a great option for either yourself or as a gift for the holidays - so let's dig in! These are some of the best deals on Apple Watches you'll find on Cyber Monday.

5 best Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals

Top Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (40mm) | (Was 249) Now $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The latest Apple Watch SE isn't much different from the last one, but it's still a great way on board with watchOS. This is a nice little discount to be had over Cyber Monday - this is only $10 off the lowest price the watch has ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 | (Was $429) Now $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're looking for an eye-catching Series 8 deal, you can save $30 on the 45mm size of Apple Watch 8 in the Product RED colorway. It's the biggest price drop it's seen so far.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (Cellular) |(Was $529) Now $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Here's an incredible Apple Watch Series 8 deal for users looking to leave their phone at home. You can now purchase the Wi-Fi + Cellular model for at least $50 off. This is a limited-time sale only.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra | (Was $799) Now $739 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's $60 discount is the best price we've seen the high-end Ultra go for. The version with the orange wristband is out of stock at the time of writing, but the white and yellow options are still around. We've got you covered for alternative Apple Watch bands (opens in new tab) if you fancy a different color.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 6 (renewed) |(Was $255) Now $235 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It might be a few years old, but other than a few sensors and a slightly smaller screen, the Series 6 is still up there with the best smartwatches around. This deal drops the price to around the price of an Apple Watch SE, and is well worth a look.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 5 (renewed) | (Was $280) Now $144 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This deal cuts the Apple Watch Series 5 price by over $100. The first model with an always-on display, this smartwatch still runs the latest watchOS features and features a cellular connection, too. It's worth noting that the product is "renewed".

Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 8 deals

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest Apple Watch, bringing some great extra features to the table. Battery life has been improved, and with the new low-power mode, it can last up to 36 hours. There's even a new temperature sensor in the watch that will not only make heart monitoring better, but allow for better cycle tracking for people who need it.

Despite being the latest Apple Watch, there have been some discounts already. Over the two-day Amazon Prime Early Access sale, there was a significant discount that brought the Apple Watch Series 8 to its lowest price ever, and there have already been some big deals over Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch Ultra deals

The Apple Watch Ultra is perhaps the most exciting Apple Watch to be released in years. There's a new titanium shell to make it more rugged than ever, a massive 49-inch screen, and a nice selection of new Alpine Bands. It's the biggest, most powerful Apple Watch that Apple has ever released and it comes at a price to match. The Watch costs $799.

There has already been a big deal on this model over Cyber Monday, netting you a $60 discount.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 7 deals

The Apple Watch Series 7 was the first in the family to see the bigger 41mm and 45mm screen size increases. Physically, however, it remained the same size as the prior model, slipping neatly onto many a wrist. With that increase came some cool features that use the extra real estate, too, like a full-size qwerty keyboard to compose those quick reply texts.

While the Series 7 is last year's model, your friends would be forgiven for thinking you've got one of the new ones. The only thing you'll really lack is the temperature sensor, and now, over Cyber Monday you'll save a lot if you're willing to get something that doesn't have '2022' on the box.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 6 deals

Despite no longer being the newest model, Apple Watch Series 6 is still a super functional smartwatch by today's standards. Powered by the S6 chipset, it's 20% faster than the Series 5 that preceded it and features an always-on display. Like all Apple Watch models, it's great for tracking your health and fitness goals with precise heart rate monitoring, plus it even includes a blood oxygen monitor — something older Apple Watch models do not have.

You might have to get a 'renewed' watch here, but you could save a lot of money and get a very solid smartwatch for the price. It may not have the same features as the latest models, but you'll not be left wanting for most of the main features.

Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch SE deals

The Apple Watch SE launched as a lower-tier alternative to the more premium Apple Watch models, saving on cost by stripping out some of the more advanced tech and including only the essentials. It's still a good choice today, especially if you're new to Apple Watch or you want to save a bit of money versus going for the newest model.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 3 Deals

Apple Watch Series 3 is a little long-in-the-tooth in 2022, but it could see some significant movement in price during Cyber Monday making it one to pay attention to. Though you'd miss out on advancements in pretty much every aspect, the Series 3 could be a good pickup for someone wanting to try out an Apple Watch for the first time or those really wanting to spend as little as possible.

When do the Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals begin? The Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals are live now - they're all over the web at loads of different retailers.

Where can I find the best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals? You can find Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals everywhere, but here are some of our favorite places to find deals today. Amazon: Apple Watch Series 8 up to $50 off (opens in new tab)

BestBuy: Expecting deals on new Apple Watches (opens in new tab)

Walmart: Apple Watches from $150 (opens in new tab)

Are there Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals on the Ultra and Series 8? Yes! Both of Apple's most-recent watches, and the new Apple watch SE have all seen discounts in some form over the weekend.