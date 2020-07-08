Living with a shoddy Internet connection can be a nightmare. When that old router of yours just isn't cutting it anymore and it's time to upgrade, make sure it's to a system that can adequately cover your home with Wi-Fi for years to come. Luckily, Amazon is having a sale on its Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Routers with prices starting at just $69 so you can eliminate any dead zones in your home at a discount.

Better yet, Amazon is included free Echo devices to sweeten the deals. You can save on the single router or pick it up in a discounted 2-pack with a free Echo Flex or go all out with the 3-pack at $80 off with a free Echo Dot.

Freebie Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-pack) + Echo Dot Eero's home Wi-Fi kit was named #1 on Android Central's list of best mesh Wi-Fi systems in 2020 and for good reason. Today's deal scores you the Eero Mesh system at its best price yet with a free Echo Dot. $169.00 $298.99 $130 off See at Amazon

Eero works with all service providers and you can get everything set up in just 10 minutes. From that point, you can manage everything right from the free Eero app on your phone. Recent updates have made it easier to integrate other Amazon devices, like the Echo line, into your Eero network in fewer taps so you can use Alexa to easily manage the devices with access to your Wi-Fi. You can also assign devices to profiles, set restrictions, and more.

The single unit is designed to cover up to 1,500 square feet of space with a reliable, fast, internet connection, while the three-pack can blanket up to 5,000 square feet. If you have a larger home or need to extend your network, you can just add another mesh point to the mix. We reviewed the new Eero system late last year and gave it 4 out of 5 stars. Existing customers rate it highly too with an average score of 4.4 out of 5 stars based on over 3,000 Amazon reviews.

Grab one of these kits today for your home or office to score a better, more consistent Wi-Fi network in your life. Shipping is free, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping on thousands of items, as well as access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.