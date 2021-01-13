If you're wanting to pick up some sporty true wireless earphones for your workouts, be sure to check out this one-day deal on the Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds at Best Buy. The moss colorway is discounted to just $119.99 there in Geek Squad certified refurbished condition, $130 off their retail price brand new.

Even compared to the current $199 price on the moss colorway at Amazon or other colors that are down to $160 there and at Best Buy, today's refurb deal is a steal. Despite being refurbished, the earphones have been restored to like-new condition and are backed by a 90-day warranty.

53% off Beats Powerbeats Pro Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. They are also sweat- and water-resistant. $119.99 $249.95 $130 off See at Best Buy

Our review of the Powerbeats Pro gave the earbuds 4.5 stars out of 5. These earbuds compete directly with the Apple AirPods and are one of the few pairs to include the Apple H1 chip, making these earbuds very smooth with Apple products. They also work great with all kinds of non-Apple products, too, thanks to responsive Bluetooth technology.

In her review, Lory Gil said she's "never been happier with a pair of in-ear headphones before" thanks to their incredible comfort, rich and well-balanced EQ, and ability to stay put in your ears.

The Powerbeats Pro have very good water-resistance thanks to an IPX4 rating. They also have a long-lasting battery with up to nine hours on a single charge for each bud. Use the included charging case to add another 24 hours of time before you ever have to plug in anywhere and recharge. In fact, in a recent roundup of the best sweatproof wireless headphones for 2020 our pals at Android Central named the Powerbeats Pro as a top pick for battery life.

The in-ear and hook design keep the earbuds on your head no matter how intense your gym visits get. Plus, both buds have physical media controls so you can adjust things like volume and play/pause on the fly. You will get four eartip sizes with your order, too, so you can find a perfect fit.

Existing owners give the Powerbeats Pro 4.6 stars out of 5 based on over 36,000 reviews on Amazon. If you're unsure whether the Powerbeats Pro or the AirPods Pro are right for you, we have a handy comparison that goes throguh all of the pros and cons of each to help you decide.