With all of the great deals on Apple gear this fall, it's highly likely that you unwrapped an Apple device of some kind this holiday season. Once you've got all of the Apple tech you need, the next best purchase you can make is an Apple gift card so you can load up on apps, games, and subscriptions or essential accessories from Apple.

Fortunately for you, Best Buy is running a Christmas Day sale that throws in a $20 Best Buy gift card for free when you buy a $100 Apple gift card. The deal applies to both physical and digital Apple gift cards and you'll also get four months of Apple Music and Apple News+ (worth $80 total).

Apple used to offer different gift cards for the Apple Store and the App Store, but finally brought everything together and now offers a recently changed unified gift card that is good for making purchases on anything Apple. The funds get added to your Apple ID and can be used to buy something at the Apple Store, purchase an app through the App Store, or even cover the cost of a subscription such as Apple Music, Apple Arcade, or Apple TV+.

Though the Apple gift card isn't being discounted directly, the free $20 credit for Best Buy is as good as cash if you shop there with any regularity, making this one of the best Apple deals of the year for some.

You can choose to purchase the Apple gift card as a digital version, which might be good if you want to email it off to someone or yourself for use today. You can also buy the physical version if you want to mail it off as a gift for someone you forgot about this Christmas. No judgement. The $20 Best Buy gift card, however, will always be emailed to you as the digital version — your reward for being so nice to someone (or yourself).