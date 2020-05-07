If you missed the stellar deals we saw on the Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones ahead of the holidays last year, Best Buy is giving you one more chance to save. You can score a pair of these over-ear Bluetooth headphones at a steep discount there with the price dropping back down to $199.99.

At $150 off, it's a great deal and matches the Black Friday promotion we saw at a few retailers. If you missed out last time, fear not as the gray model can currently be bought at that price, with some other colorways seeing the same savings at Target.

Sounds Like A Deal Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones The Studio3 headphones feature 22 hours of battery life, dual-mode adaptive noise canceling, on-ear controls and support for taking calls or using Siri. The Gray colorway is down to this low price while supplies last. $199.99 $349.95 $150 off See at Best Buy

The Beats Studio³ are over-ear headphones that feature 22 hours of battery life, dual-mode adaptive noise-cancelling, on-ear controls and support for taking calls or using Siri when connected to an iOS device. They also have a fast charging feature that gives them 3 hours of playtime from just 10 minutes of power. Our review gave them 4 stars, praising their easy connectivity and lengthy battery life. The headphones come with a RemoteTalk cable, a USB charging cable, and a hard shell carrying case that the headphones fold neatly into when not in use.

At $200, they are much nearer the usual going rate of the Solo³ headphones which do not feature noise-cancelling tech, and $100 less than the usual cost of the newer Solo Pro on-ear headphones that do have noise-cancellation (though those are $50 off right now, too).

If you're not sold on the Beats Studio³ cans, check out our list of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones for some other choice picks with varying features and price points.