Apple TV+ has announced that the third season of the popular show Trying will premiere globally on July 22. The first two seasons are currently available to stream in their entirety.

Only the first episode of the new season will be available on July 22 with a new one arriving every Friday through September 9. No trailer has yet been shared for the third season, but we can expect it to make an appearance sooner rather than later. You can see the trailers for season one and season two below.