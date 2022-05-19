What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has confirmed that the third season of Trying will premiere on July 22.
- The first two seasons of the show can be watched now. -.
Apple TV+ has announced that the third season of the popular show Trying will premiere globally on July 22. The first two seasons are currently available to stream in their entirety.
Only the first episode of the new season will be available on July 22 with a new one arriving every Friday through September 9. No trailer has yet been shared for the third season, but we can expect it to make an appearance sooner rather than later. You can see the trailers for season one and season two below.
After a dramatic end to season two, the eight-episode third season picks up with Nikki (BAFTA nominee Esther Smith) and Jason (SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall) waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason's relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity.
New cast members include "Eden Togwell (as Princess), Mickey McAnulty (as Tyler), Oliver Chris (as Freddy), Sian Brooke (as Karen), Darren Boyd (as Scott) and Robyn Cara (as Jen)."
Those looking to get caught up on the first two seasons will need to get their hands on an Apple TV+ subscription, while those who already pay for Apple Music and Apple Arcade should also consider the Apple One subscription bundle.
If you want to enjoy Trying in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
