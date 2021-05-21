What you need to know
- Season two of "Trying" has debuted on Apple TV+.
- The second season of the series follows Jason and Nikki as they try and adopt.
Season two of "Trying" has officially premiered on Apple TV+.
The second season of the British comedy series follows Nikki and Jason as they navigate the adoption process and still question whether or not they are actually ready to be parents.
Finally approved by the adoption panel, Nikki and Jason are trying to find the right child to adopt. Are they ready to become parents? Is anyone?
All Nikki and Jason want is a baby—the one thing they can't have. So they decide to adopt. With their dysfunctional friends, dramatic relatives, and chaotic lives, will the couple succeed in building the family of their dreams?
Co-starring BAFTA Award winner Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond, and Oliver Chris, and written by Andy Wolton, Trying is a new comedy series from Apple TV+ and BBC Studios about a thirtysomething couple and their friends learning to grow up, settle down, and find someone to love.
You can check out the trailer for season two below:
Season two of "Trying" is available now on Apple TV+. Not to spoil anything, but the series has already been renewed for a third season, so you can watch it without having to worry this is the end of the show!
If you want to enjoy the series in its best quality, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Former Apple employee solves notification bug by switching to Samsung
A former Apple employee has capped off an 11,000 comment thread on iOS 14's notorious notification bug, stating they have solved the issue by switching to a Samsung Galaxy A12.
Prince Harry and Oprah's mental health docuseries debuts on Apple TV+
"The Me You Can't See," a documentary about mental health and emotional well-being, has premiered on Apple's streaming service.
Do Nintendo fans even know what they want from amiibo?
Nintendo's amiibo have been popular since their debut all the way back in 2014. Their various methods of usage across several games have been a topic of contention, which begs the question: Where do fans draw the line?
Which bedside stands are the best to use with your Nintendo Switch?
So, you need a Nintendo Switch stand near your bedside? No worries. We have you covered with these great options.