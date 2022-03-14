What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has gone behind the scenes of "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey."
- The new video shows how the story was adapted from the book to the screen.
- Samuel L. Jackson stars in the new series as Ptolemy Grey, a man who tries to solve his nephew's death.
Apple TV+ has released a new video that goes behind the scenes of "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey," its new mystery-drama series starring Samuel L. Jackson.
The new video talks about how the story was adapted from the book and brought to life on the screen. You can check it out below:
Samuel L. Jackson's passion for this story helped bring The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey from book to screen. Now streaming on Apple TV+.
The six-episode series follows the story of Ptolemy Grey (Jackson), a 91-year-old man who gains back his memory and attempts to solve his nephew's death.
Hailing from Apple Studios, "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" stars Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by BAFTA Award nominee Dominique Fishback ("Judas and the Black Messiah"). When they learn about a treatment that can temporarily restore Ptolemy's dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future. In addition to Jackson and Fishback, the Apple Original series features Cynthia Kaye McWilliams ("Coyote," "Real Husbands of Hollywood"), Damon Gupton ("Black Lightning," "Bates Motel"), Marsha Stephanie Blake ("I Am Your Woman," "When They See Us"), Walton Goggins ("Justified," "The Unicorn") and Omar Miller ("The Unicorn," "Ballers").
Alongside Mosley and Jackson, "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" is executive produced by Mosley's producing partner Diane Houslin, Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden and David Levine for Anonymous Content, and LaTanya Richardson.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series yet, check it out below:
"The Last Days of Ptolemy Day" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to watch the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 or our review of the Apple TV 4K.
