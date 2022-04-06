See how Samuel L. Jackson was aged for 'Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

"The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" is streaming now on Apple TV+.

Samuel L. Jackson, who stars in the new series, was both aged and de-aged throughout each episode using both hair and makeup. Hair Stylist Camille Friend and Makeup Artist Jake Garber shared how they pulled off both aging changes throughout the series.

Aging and de-aging @SamuelLJackson in The Last Days of #PtolemyGrey, with Hair Stylist @blackeyevenus and Makeup Artist @jagar65.



"We call it 'the dance'... Sam's in one chair, and we dance around him." - Camille Friend, Hair Stylist ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/F9FpG7KgSc — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) April 6, 2022

Garber said that they were able to use the natural flow of Jackson's face for the scenes where he appeared older than he is today.